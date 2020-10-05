Billboard has been the defining name in music charts for decades, but they’ve had to face new competitors in recent years. Rolling Stone launched their own charts in 2019, and the year before that, Apple Music rolled out daily charts. Now, the biggest name in music that hasn’t been mentioned yet, Spotify, has entered the chart space: The platform has introduced its own set of charts, the first of which were revealed today.

In a post on its website, Spotify describes its set of Spotify Weekly Music Charts as “a new way for artists and their fans to celebrate milestones on Spotify” and notes, “Listeners have long been able to view the top daily songs on Spotify, but this new weekly offering brings recognition — and celebration — to a whole new level. Expanding our charts allows fans and artists alike to better share and enjoy pivotal music moments, as well as get a definitive snapshot of what music is having the most global impact — from new album releases to new hit singles.”

Included in the initial rollout is a set of Weekly Top 50 charts, which track listening data between Fridays and Thursdays and includes a US Weekly Album Chart, Global Weekly Album Chart, US Weekly Song Chart, and Global Weekly Song Chart. These charts are set to be published on Mondays. Additionally, there are also the US Top 10 Debuts and Global Top 10 Debuts charts, which “capture the biggest new releases on Spotify, Friday through Sunday” and “incorporate data from the first 72 hours a song or album is live, giving an exciting early take on new music.” The post also notes that “market-specific versions of each of these charts” are coming soon.

Spotify has launched the initiative with the creation of the @SpotifyCharts Twitter account, which this morning has unveiled the inaugural lists. Leading the first Top 50 Global Albums chart (counting streams from September 25 to October 1) is Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. Meanwhile, 24kGoldn leads the Top 50 Global Songs chart with the Iann Dior-featuring “Mood,” Joji’s Nectar is on top of the Top 50 Albums USA chart, and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” is No. 1 on the Top 50 Songs USA chart.

Check out the inaugural charts below.

