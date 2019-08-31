Unsplash

Music videos are about more than just spotlighting an artist or hyping a hot track. They’re an unrivaled creative vehicle and a chance to blend the power of music with visually-rich storytelling. Most importantly, they’re an opportunity for a team of passionate creators to come together and execute a shared vision. And we want to help facilitate that experience. That’s why UPROXX is teaming up with Sprite to give directors, choreographers, graphic designers, producers, DPs, make-up artists, and stylists a chance to showcase their talents by creating a music video for a Sprite Way artist while participating in a project that will be documented with videos and articles that live on UPROXX.

This is an opportunity for hungry creatives that are eager to break-out and deliver their message to the masses, so send us clips of your past work, give us a sense of who you are by filling out a quick survey, and learn more about the program here. And if you think a friend should participate, make sure to tag them and share this article on socials, using #thirstforyours.

Once the submission deadline passes on September 4 (hurry!) UPROXX and Sprite will choose the candidates that feel like the perfect fit for the project before shooting begins in Los Angeles. And because no one should work for free, there will be a stipend for the team selected to head up this exciting new challenge.

Whether you want to take a shot at participating or you just want to watch how the series unfolds, you can follow the action by following @Uproxx and @Sprite on IG and keeping an eye on Uproxx.com to see this exciting project come to life.