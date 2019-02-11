St. Vincent And Dua Lipa Joined Forces For A Sultry Mashup Of ‘Masseduction’ And ‘One Kiss’ At The 2019 Grammys

02.10.19

Before even getting to the Grammys stage, both St. Vincent and Dua Lipa had already experienced a memorable evening. Despite losing the Best Alternative Music Album Grammy to Beck, St. Vincent was already a two time winner, both for Best Rock Song for “Masseduction” (which she shared with Jack Antonoff) and for Best Record Packaging from her album of the same name. Dua, for her part, won Best Dance Recording for her Silk City collaboration “Electricity,” though Best New Artist remained her big nomination — and eventual win — of the night.

But once the unlikely partners met up on stage, their Grammys wins felt like a footnote for their strong performance. Sporting matching slicked back hair, the chemistry between the two was palpable, mashing up St. Vincent’s “Masseduction” with Dua’s Calvin Harris tune “One Kiss.” They even threw in a reference to the late Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” for good measure. It was an electric moment from two stars who are getting better by the day, with no ceiling for how high they can rise. Just last year, St. Vincent was playing backup guitar for Sufjan Stevens at the Oscars, but she shouldn’ be relegated to the background for the awards shows ever again.

Watch St. Vincent and Dua Lipa’s performance of “Masseduction” and “One Kiss” above.

