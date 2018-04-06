DJDS’ Remix Of St. Vincent’s ‘New York’ Builds Anticipation With An Electronic Dance Flourish

04.06.18 2 hours ago

When electronic duo DJDS shared their remix of St. Vincent’sLos Ageless” earlier this year, they showed off an ability not necessarily to make the song their own, but to take attributes the original song already had and highlight them in a different way. While the original recording is boisterous and busy, DJDS’ reworking brings it down to its core elements and gets at a vulnerability the album version keeps more buried.

The duo has again taken a crack and reinterpreting St. Vincent, on their new remix of the MASSEDUCTION track based on another big U.S. city on the opposite side of the country: “New York.”

This time, it’s not what they’ve taken away from the song that makes it stand out, but what they’ve added. The core of “New York” is vocals, piano, and strings, all of which work together to swell into a couple of crescendos in its two-and-a-half-minute run time. Whereas these peaks feel like ends to themselves on the original, DJDS incorporates some electronic dance percussion to give them a heightened sense of anticipation, like they’re building towards something, which here turns out to be a big, synthy deep breath out.

Listen to DJDS’ “New York” remix above.

Around The Web

TAGSDJDSmasseductionNEW YORKst. vincent

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 hours ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 6 hours ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 3 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP