On this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, Jack Harlow is the guest of honor, serving as both host and musical guest. Now, we know how next weekend’s episode (on November 5) is going to look: SNL announced today that Amy Schumer will host while Steve Lacy will be the musical guest.

next week!!! pic.twitter.com/FEm18TY0wt — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 27, 2022

The timing is good here, as Lacy’s “Bad Habit” is one of the most popular songs in the country at the moment: it just wrapped up a three-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, although Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” knocked Lacy off the top spot on the most recent ranks.

It remains to be seen just how Lacy will fit the show into his busy schedule, as he’s in the middle of his Give You The World tour right now. Lacy’s website currently indicates that during the week leading up to the show, he’ll be in Tucson on October 30, Las Vegas on the 31st, San Diego on November 2, Oakland on November 4, and Vancouver on November 6. So, either Lacy plans to give himself little time to actually prepare in-person in New York for the performance, or some of those tour dates could be canceled or postponed.

When it comes time for the show, perhaps Lacy will follow in Phoebe Bridgers’ footsteps but smash a camera instead of a guitar.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.