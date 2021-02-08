Getty Image
Phoebe Bridgers Says When She Smashed Her Guitar On ‘SNL,’ Not Everything Was As It Seemed

Smashing a guitar on stage is a time-honored tradition among artists who are financially steady enough to be able to easily replace their axe. During the second-biggest musical moment of the weekend (there was some sports-related concert yesterday), Phoebe Bridgers made her Saturday Night Live debut and made it in a big way by destroying her six-string live on the air. It turns out that it wasn’t exactly how it looked, though.

Bridgers smashed her guitar on a monitor on stage, which prompted one follower to tweet, “It’s the monitor I was upset about. So nice.” Bridgers responded, “they made me a fake one to break lol.”

Elsewhere, Jason Isbell responded some of the backlash Bridgers received (a minority opinion, for sure) after the destruction, tweeting, “That was like an 85 dollar guitar she smashed come on guys.” Bridgers added, “I told [guitar maker] danelectro I was going to do it and they wished me luck and told me they’re hard to break.”

Meanwhile, Bridgers retweeted some of her favorite tweets about her SNL performance and a lot of them are pretty funny. A personal favorite is a reply to a tweet that reads, “Why did this woman, Phoebe Bridgers, destroy her guitar on SNL? I mean, I didn’t care much for the song either, but that seemed extra.” The response: “did phoebe’s guitar write this.”

