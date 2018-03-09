Sting And Shaggy’s ‘Morning Is Coming’ Is A Clear-Skied Reminder To Keep Looking Up

#Sting
03.09.18 20 hours ago

Sting and Shaggy have released the second single from their collaborative project, 44/876, and it’s a satisfying reggae easy listening experience — not that anyone expected anything less. “Morning Is Coming,” like “Don’t Make Me Wait” before it, is a downtempo, easygoing track perfect for barbecues and beach days, feeling exactly like a day in the life in the islands.

While the combination of the two international stars may have seemed unlikely to some, they have a shared appreciation of Caribbean music at their roots. While Sting made island-influenced music throughout his “workaholic” tenure with The Police, Shaggy is probably best known for his 2000 dancehall hit, “It Wasn’t Me,” which not only made him an instant star the world over but also made him meme fodder for the next two decades.

Meanwhile, the video for “Don’t Make Me Wait,” released in February, was filmed in Kingston, Jamaica (Shaggy’s hometown), and directed by Gil Green. It features the pair hanging out with the locals and soaking up the flavor of the culture, from taking in a children’s soccer game to racing motorbikes through the streets.

44/876 is due April 20 through A&M/Interscope Records. Sting and Shaggy will hit the road this summer to perform songs from the album and their respective, legendary careers on a European tour of some of the continent’s historic venues.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sting
TAGS44/876ShaggySTING

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP