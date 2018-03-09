Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sting and Shaggy have released the second single from their collaborative project, 44/876, and it’s a satisfying reggae easy listening experience — not that anyone expected anything less. “Morning Is Coming,” like “Don’t Make Me Wait” before it, is a downtempo, easygoing track perfect for barbecues and beach days, feeling exactly like a day in the life in the islands.

While the combination of the two international stars may have seemed unlikely to some, they have a shared appreciation of Caribbean music at their roots. While Sting made island-influenced music throughout his “workaholic” tenure with The Police, Shaggy is probably best known for his 2000 dancehall hit, “It Wasn’t Me,” which not only made him an instant star the world over but also made him meme fodder for the next two decades.

Meanwhile, the video for “Don’t Make Me Wait,” released in February, was filmed in Kingston, Jamaica (Shaggy’s hometown), and directed by Gil Green. It features the pair hanging out with the locals and soaking up the flavor of the culture, from taking in a children’s soccer game to racing motorbikes through the streets.

44/876 is due April 20 through A&M/Interscope Records. Sting and Shaggy will hit the road this summer to perform songs from the album and their respective, legendary careers on a European tour of some of the continent’s historic venues.