Stormzy Fires Back At Wiley In His Feverish ‘Disappointed’ Video

A new year doesn’t always mean bygones are bygones, just ask Stormzy. Just weeks removed from his sophomore album, Heavy Is The Head, the UK rapper found himself in a bit of an online feud with grime rapper Wiley. The spark of it can be referred to Wiley’s displeasure with Stormzy for working with Ed Sheeran — whom Wiley said is “using grime to look good” — on their song “Own It,” which recently took the crown as the No. 1 song in the UK.

While the Twitter bout eventually came to an end, Wiley would later take things to the booth as he fired off a diss track of his own, “Eediyat Skengman,” aimed directly at Stormzy. Over Stormzy’s “Wiley Flow,” Wiley calls out Stromzy for lack of originality: “They all copy me, they want some of my one / It don’t work though ‘cause this is my ting.”

Not afraid of the challenge, Stormzy has returned with his response to Wiley with “Disappointed.” Using Headie One and RV’s breakout “Know Better” as his canvas, Stormzy accuses Wiley of being a crack addict while also being disloyal to his own blood. In addition to taking aim at Wiley, Stromzy also flexes muscle on the track, rapping “I’m so big that the only thing bigger than me last year was Brexit.”

Watch the video above and read our review of Heavy Is The Head here.