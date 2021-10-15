It was just two years ago that Summer Walker arrived to take R&B by storm with her excellent debut Over It. Two years later, the only thing that’s changed for Walker is her popularity as fans have arrived with double the excitement for her next body of work. Aside from that, listeners can expect the same heartbroken and fed-up tales with love as the singer is preparing to drop her second album Still Over It in less than a month. Adding towards the anticipation for the project, Walker calls on City Girls’ JT to join her on “Ex For A Reason.”

Don’t fight over a nigga that got his attention all over the place….I hope y’all learn from my mistakes “Ex For A Reason” ft. JT out now on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/peKRcW6jBX — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 15, 2021

Summer’s new track fits perfectly with the expected theme of Still Over it as it finds her and JT addressing their partner’s old lovers in their lives. Both artists are threatening to end their current relationship if their companion’s ex continues to appear in their lives. The track is supported by bouncy production for provides a steady rhythm to Walker and JT’s warnings. After releasing the song, Summer shared a message with her fans on Twitter. “Don’t fight over a n**** that got his attention all over the place,” she wrote. “.I hope y’all learn from my mistakes.”

Prior to the song’s release, Summer Walker revealed that Still Over It would be laced with 20 songs that include “Ex For A Reason.” She also revealed two additional song titles from the album, “Bitter,” the album’s opening track, and “Ciara’s Prayer,” its closing track which features an appearance from Ciara.

You can press play on the new track in the video above.