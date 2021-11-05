After a two-year wait that felt much longer, Summer Walker has finally delivered her sophomore album Still Over It. Based on the title, it’s clear that the new project delivers updates on Summer’s rollercoaster love life and her fed-up feelings with it. Upon hearing the title, fans were immediately excited that it would serve as a new chapter connected to her extremely successful debut album Over It. Of the many tracks that listeners are excited to hear, “No Love,” Summer’s collaboration with SZA is one many people can’t wait to press play on.

The song sees both singers listing their regrets towards an unappreciative ex. They both admit that if they received a do-over, they’d make sure to be more protective of their hearts with this person. In addition to an appearance from SZA, Summer Walker also recruited Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, City Girls’ JT, Omarion, Pharrell Williams, Ciara, and Cardi B to offer their own contributions to her debut album. Still Over It was only preceded by one single, “Ex For A Reason” with JT, meaning that listeners have plenty of new music to enjoy of the project.

In a message to Apple Music, Summer Walker shared what she hopes listeners take away from the new album. “Take this opportunity to learn from my mistakes,” she wrote in an exclusive message to the streaming platform. “You don’t have to guess if something is love. Love is shown through actions. Stop making excuses for people who don’t show up for you. Don’t ignore the red flags. And don’t think you have to stay somewhere ’cause you can’t find better — you can and you will.” Lastly, she added, “Don’t settle for less — you don’t deserve it and neither does your family.”

You can listen to Summer and SZA’s “No Love” collaboration above.

Still Over It is out now via LVRN/Interscope. Get it here.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.