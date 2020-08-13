Summer Walker Has A Wild Night Out In Her Lo-Fi ‘White Tee’ Video

Summer Walker dropped her latest release, the Life On Earth EP, in July, and she returns today with a fresh visual from the project, for “White Tee.” The clip (presented in a 4:3 aspect ratio, as opposed to the more modern 16:9) appears to have been filmed on an old camcorder, and it shows walker and NO1-NOAH (who is featured on the track) enjoying a night out on the town.

Walker told Apple Music of the song, “‘White Tee’ is another song featuring NO1-NOAH, and in the chorus he talks about treating someone like a white tee. You know you always wanna keep a white tee fresh and clean, but in my verse, I’m basically saying the opposite.”

Meanwhile, Walker will have a presence at the VMAs in a couple weeks, as her guest appearance on Khalid’s “Eleven” earned her a Best R&B nomination. She also made the long list for Best New Artist, but ultimately didn’t make the cut when the list was pared down to six nominees. One list she did make, though, was the tracklist for Aminé’s recently released new album, Limbo.

Curiously, she also seemed to have drawn the attention of Donald Trump recently when the POTUS liked a tweet about her new album bringing “the stripper back.”

