Who Is Performing The National Anthem At The 2025 Super Bowl?

As you are probably aware, especially if you’re Drake, Kendrick Lamar was selected as the halftime show performer for Super Bowl LIX. The “TV Off” rapper isn’t from New Orleans (it’s a whole thing), where the game is scheduled to be played, but the NFL is going with some Big Easy representation for the pre-game performers.

Jon Batiste will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” (and probably do a better job than Ingrid Andress). “Music is the ultimate unifier. Coming home for National Anthem,” the five-time Grammy winner, including Album Of The Year for 2021’s We Are, wrote on Instagram. The NFL also revealed that Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty will join forces for “America The Beautiful” and Ledisi will sing “Lift Every Voice And Sing.”

“We’re honored to work with this year’s pregame lineup to celebrate the rich musical legacy of New Orleans and the entire state,” NFL head of music Seth Dudowsky said in a statement. “The Super Bowl is a rare moment to unite fans around the world, and this year’s performers will bring the energy, soul and vibrant sounds of the region to a global stage, as we kick off Super Bowl LIX with a celebration to remember.”

Super Bowl LIX will be played on February 9, 2025.