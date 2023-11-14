Jon Batiste’s time on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has ended. However, fans of the multiple Grammy Award-winner can experience his masterful band leadership skills live in a city near them soon. After Batiste’s scheduled set at Macy’s 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade, he will embark on his first-ever headlining tour.

As part of the Uneasy Tour: Purifying The Airwaves For The People, Batiste’s latest album, World Music Radio, and his remaining discography will be performed live. The 23-date North American run will kick off on February 16 in Portland, Oregon. So far, Batiste has not announced any opening acts. Still, as a classically trained instrumentalist, his supporting band is sure to be more than adequate to fulfill the needs of ticketholders.

View the full schedule for Jon Batiste’s Uneasy Tour: Purifying The Airwaves For The People below. Presale for the tour begins on November 14 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale starts will follow on November 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

02/16/2024 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

02/17/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/18/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (early and late shows)

02/20/2024 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

02/22/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02/23/2024 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

02/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

02/26/2024 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

02/27/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

02/28/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/03/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/12/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

03/13/2024 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/15/2024 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

03/16/2024 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

03/17/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/19/2024 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/21/2024 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

03/22/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

03/24/2024 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/26/2024 — Dallas, TX @ Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House

03/27/2024 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live – Moody Theater

04/27/2024 — Miramar Beach, FL @ Kaleidoscope Beach