Swae Lee Has Shared His New Song, ‘Back To Back Maybach’

Fans have been waiting for Swae Lee’s upcoming album after he announced it would arrive at some point back in August of last year. The announcement came after Lee dropped a pair of singles — “Won’t Be Late” with Drake and “Sextasty” — ahead of its release. He also revealed that the album would arrive prior to his tour with Post Malone, which was originally slated to begin in Septemeber 2019 but was pushed back until earlier this month.

Despite the tour delay, Lee has yet to deliver the album. Looking to mollify fans’ excitement for his followup, which would serve as the follow up to his 2018 album Swaecation, Lee returns with a new single in “Back To Back Maybach.”

Taking to Twitter, Lee gave heads a quick heads up of new music arriving on Saturday morning. Nearly four hours later, “Back To Back Maybach” was uploaded to his Soundcloud. Produced by JAXX, the track finds Lee in a laid back mood, one similar to the vibe of his Swaecation album, all while singing about Maybachs and other wealthy items. Hopefully, the new single serves as a signal that his upcoming album will be out soon.

You can listen to “Back To Back Maybach” above.

