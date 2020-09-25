Swae Lee is hard at work on his upcoming album, one that the Rae Sremmurd member has been promoting for much of the year. The upcoming release is currently preceded by a pair of singles, “Reality Check” and “Someone Said,” but now Swae Lee has returned with a third single. Letting his auto-tuned vocals lead the way once again, he returns with “Dance Like No One’s Watching.” Looking for a carefree partner while pushing the memory of an old flame out of his mind, Swae seeks a night where he and his partner worry about nothing else but the room they reside in.

The song comes after he dropped “Reality Check” back in May. In conjunction with the new single, the Rae Sremmurd rapper launched an Only Fans which he used to promote the single. Prior to that, Swae shared his “Someone Said” single, one that showed off his darker side and came attached with a video inspired by informercials. Aside from other loose releases from this year that include “Back To Back Maybach” and a remix of Arizona Zervas’ breakout hit “Roxanne,” Swae Lee has lent his voice to a pair of tracks this year which includes Internet Money’s “Thrusting” with Future and Kane Brown’s “Be Like That” with Khalid.

Listen “Dance Like No One’s Watching” in the video above.