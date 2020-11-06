Swae Lee has been hard at work on his upcoming solo album as well as Rae Sremmurd’s Sremmlife 4 release. The “No Flex Zone” rapper has graced fans with a number of singles throughout the year and now, he returns with yet another 2020 single. Linking up with Tyga and Lil Mosey, the three rappers lays some melodic bars down over a familiar tune from the Spongebob Squarepants cartoon series for their “Krabby Step” collaboration. The track is filled with references to the children’s show and is a complete contrast from the rappers’ choice of content from their previous releases. “Krabby Step” is also slated to appear in the upcoming The Spongebob Movie: Sponge On The Run film, which will premiere in the United States at some point in 2021.

The track joins Swae Lee’s previous 2020 single which includes “Dance Like No One’s Watching” and “Reality Check.” In a recent interview with Uproxx, Swae Lee spoke on the upcoming Sremmlife 4 album and said fans can expect it to arrive next year. “I don’t even like this year,” he said. “I might wait ‘till 2021 to even drop the project, but I’ve just been giving them singles and features. We definitely just keeping the music in the atmosphere.”

Earlier this year, Lil Mosey shared a deluxe re-issue of his Certified Hitmaker album. The new release included his bubbling hit song, “Blueberry Fargo” and his bouncy single with Lil Baby, “Back At It.” On the other hand, Tyga has spent his 2020 sharing singles which include “Money Mouf” with Saweetie and YG and his Black Eyed Peas-sampling effort with Megan Thee Stallion, “Freak.”

Press play on “Krabby Step” in the video above.

