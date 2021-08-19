Miami Police Close Swae Lee’s Burglary And Lil Pump’s Vandalism Cases

Oddly, rappers Lil Pump and Swae Lee both had some criminal misfortune in Miami over the summer, but unfortunately for these two artists, it looks like they won’t be seeing justice anytime soon. While Lil Pump had his car’s windows broken in, Swae Lee lost $300,000 worth of jewelry in a hotel room burglary, but according to TMZ, Miami police have been stymied by a lack of evidence in both cases, prompting them to close both until further leads come up. The Miami Beach Police Department told TMZ through a spokesperson that they’ve exhausted all investigative leads for the time being and no suspects were arrested in either case.

Swae Lee and Lil Pump are far from the only two rappers who’ve had legal issues in Miami this year. The city’s been something of a hotbed for hip-hop, bringing a steady stream of headlines pertaining to arrests and run-ins rappers have experienced there. In June, breakout 1017 Records artist Pooh Shiesty was arrested and charged for an armed robbery in Miami for jacking sneakers and weed and shooting the victim, Chicago rising star Polo G was arrested for battery against a police officer and resisting arrest, and DaBaby was detained and questioned by police about a shooting for which his Billion Dollar Baby artist Wisdom was eventually arrested and charged. I’m not sure what’s going on down there, but at this point, the Miami police have interviewed or arrested enough artists to start a label of their own.