Subscription platform OnlyFans is best known for its offerings in the adult entertainment space (and for getting a shout-out by Beyonce in “Savage“), although it’s not used exclusively for that sort of content. For example, Swae Lee just launched an OnlyFans account, and at least at the moment, it doesn’t look like he’ll be revealing himself on the site.

His account can be followed for free (unlike many other profiles on the site), and currently, his only post is a promotion for his new song, “Reality Check,” which is out now. On the hazy track, Swae sings about his riches and keeping tabs on his former lovers: “Who needs a reality check, I got a check in reality / I gotta check on my ex to make sure she ain’t doing better than me / Ridin’ the cars, spread the wings / I gotta go in the atmosphere.”

The new song is the latest sign that a solo album from Swae is on the way. Back in March, he said he would be making use of his time in quarantine to finish the record, and Mike Will Made-It apparently received 733 songs from Swae for potential inclusion on the album, which is titled Human Nature.

Listen to “Reality Check” above.