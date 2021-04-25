Swizz Beatz Delivered A Very Powerful Speech At DMX’s Memorial Service

The first of two memorial services for DMX occurred on Saturday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The late rapper was brought in a bright red casket to the arena aboard a massive monster truck that was followed by hundreds of motorcyclists and bikers. As for the service itself, the night was highlighted by a performance from Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir, a fantastic remix of DMX’s “Slippin” from the rapper’s daughter Sovonah, and appearances from Nas and the Ruff Ryders collective, among others. It was here that one of the most powerful moments of the night came.

Swizz Beatz just got a lot off his chest #DMXFuneral pic.twitter.com/OYxvzO4ix4 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 24, 2021

Following comments from Eve and The Lox, Swizz Beatz took the stage to remember DMX and get a few additional things off his chest.

“Words can’t describe our loss,” he said. “But, our gain is heavy, as well, because we got a real serious person upstairs that’s looking down on us and that’s going to guide us on our journey… I just wish all of these people showed up for him when he was here. You got thousands of people claiming who they are, and [selling] tickets and things like that. This man needed everybody.”

He added, “He didn’t need everybody when he [was] not here. He needed everybody when he was here. So, we got to learn how to celebrate each other while we’re here… The things that I’m witnessing from my brother’s passing is a big educational thing for me to learn. I’m glad that I got to see it at this age. A lot of people ain’t your friends, a lot of people ain’t your family.”

The Verzuz co-founder then closed his speech with one final thought about “handling your business” and making sure your family is set up in case something goes wrong with your own health.

I need everybody to do a will. You have to do your will. You do not want strangers — bloodsuckers — handling your business when you’re not here. You want to ones that you love handling your business. But, imma make sure my brother straight. Imma make sure my brother’s kids is straight and everybody in here better do the same, as well. ‘Cause this is not a fashion show, this is not a performance, this is a real-life day-to-day.

You can watch Swizz Beatz share his words in the video above.