Swizz Beats And Timbaland Are Having A Beat Battle On Instagram

With all of society forced to stay indoors due to the coronavirus, Instagram live has become the new place to get entertainment in the midst of isolation. Yesterday, Tory Lanez took to his Instagram live for a sing-off and a twerk contest. DJ D-Nice’s Club Quarantine dance party this past weekend saw both A-list celebrities and fans alike check into his Instagram livestream to dance along, surpassing 100,000 viewers at one point. Bringing their own dose of entertainment, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland joined forces for a beat battle and showcased it on Instagram live for viewers to join in and watch.

The beat battle was announced Tuesday night by Timbaland in a video to Instagram according to Complex. “Attention. Attention. Attention … It’s official. We doing this for the culture,” he said. “Me and Swizzy gon’ go at it 10 o’clock, baby. IG Live. I done have the red blood in me. It’s gonna be a good one.” Swizz confirmed the battle with his own Instagram post that read: “Tell TIMBO I’m getting the wine ready for the Zone like he asked.”

Last one 😭🔥 Swizz Beatz & Timbaland pic.twitter.com/Y0eCAy07oe — Dimez (@Demdooma) March 25, 2020

This exactly what we needed. Thank you Swizz & Timbaland. LEGENDARY 🔥🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bLM3irB1R8 — Vera Vierr  (@VeraVierr) March 25, 2020

Currently getting my life watching Timbaland and Swizz go back n fourth… I love it here! pic.twitter.com/azGSmYnNdI — softserve dykescream (@VeganPlasdick) March 25, 2020

Kicking off the battle, the producers reached into all corners of their catalogs, showing off some of their best work. With a number of classic records between both producers, viewers heard Ginuwine’s “Pony,” Beyonce’s “Drunk In Love,” Ne-Yo’s “Make Me Better,” Jay-Z’s “Big Pimpin,” and more from Timbaland. As for Swizz Beatz, he played Drake’s “Fancy,” Beyonce’s “Upgrade U” and “Check On It,” DMX’s “Party (Up In Here),” Jay-Z’s “On To The Next One,” and more.

I need to learn how to take my Ls like Swizz. — Billboard Beam (@ScottieBeam) March 25, 2020

Nah Tim played two Bey tracks back to back and Swizz paused the live?!😩😩😩😩😩😩 mans had to calm a TV time out 😂😭 — Jeff (@JeffJSays) March 25, 2020

Timbaland is eating Swizz up on this live pic.twitter.com/jp5M6VWHSC — Johnny Boy 🧚🏽‍♂️✨ (@JohnTheFame) March 25, 2020

Swizz after Timbaland played Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/9OVnzmY6TV — WURM (@swankystill) March 25, 2020

Fans of both producers were beyond excited to see Timbaland and Swizz go head-to-head one again as they last did so back in 2018 during Hot 97’s Summer Jam. Chiming in with their reactions, fans to Twitter to share their thoughts, with many declaring Timbaland as the winner.

Check out the videos above to for clips from the beat battle.