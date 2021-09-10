Getty Image
SZA Appears To Agree With The Idea That Great Music Requires Some Extent Of Intense Labor

Crafting a great song or an excellent body of work is not an easy thing to do. This task is often laborious and requires months, even years of hard work. It’s something that many people brought up following the release of Kanye West’s Donda. However, claims that the rapper might have overworked engineers who contributed to the album left people debating where the line exists between hard work and overworking.

SZA seemed to declare her stance on the matter as she shared an Instagram post from singer Sev Daliza that declared great music sometimes requires intense labor.

“Unpopular opinion,” Daliza began. “You don’t get ‘off the grid’ quality of artistry without some extent of forced labor,” the singer wrote referencing West’s “Off The Grid” track from Donda. Sacrifices have to be made for greatness. Everybody tiptoeing these days afraid to cross boundaries or to be exposed. But at the end of the day, your favorite song, your favorite shoe, your favorite garment, your favorite drink wouldn’t be created if everybody in the process was in a comfortable state.”

Daliza added, “Labor takes its toll. Somebody at some point sacrificed something unwillingly for it. It’s not just the willing ones, sometimes we just need to dig our graves in order to feel alive.”

SZA shared Daliza’s post to her Instagram Story as it seems like it’s something the TDE singer may relate to. Prior and after the release of her beloved debut album Ctrl, SZA often spoke frequently about the struggles that went into crafting the project.

