Just last month, SZA released her long-awaited album, SOS Deluxe: Lana. The body of work has already proven to be a successful drop after it became the first No. 1 album of 2025. Still, despite the project’s fanfare and recently milestone, the “Drive” singer seems to be planning her retirement from music.

Today (January 4), SZA took to her official X (formerly Twitter) page to tease what her exit plan from music consists of. “To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music,” she wrote. “[And] get outta here.”

After revealing her professional split from her longtime manager, Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson, users online speculated that SZA could be the next act to depart from the Top Dawg Entertainment roster. However, SZA quickly shut down those rumors in a series of post online. But her recent statement has fans on the edge.

SZA closed the upload by detailing what she plans to do when she officially hands up her microphone for good. “Then go be a farmer and donate the produce to underserved communities,” she wrote.

Although the comments were disabled for SZA’s post, supporters online have chimed expressing their premature heartbreak. Others have jokingly brushed off SZA’s unprovoked confession claiming it would be nearly a decade before both of her obligatory albums hit streaming platforms citing the gap between CTRL and SOS.

SZA has made bold claims in the past. Could this be another one of those instances?