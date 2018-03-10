ummm my ankles r worthless lmao 🤷🏾‍♀️ 🤦🏾‍♀️Sorry Buku! 😩We was finna hit tha weekend n allat! 😫promise I come back n do it right !!! Love u thank u for having me!! 💜🙏🏾 #NOLA pic.twitter.com/8Q7U3YRyL2 — SZA (@sza) March 10, 2018

SZA is a warrior. She tours relentlessly, knocks out work that sends fans and critics into convulsions and has earned every milimeter of her hotly tipped status. On Friday night, SZA suffered some battle damage for her art and you can see the painful aftermath above.

Performing on Day 1 of New Orleans’ BUKU Music + Art Project festival, SZA was forced to cut her set unexpectedly short after being sidelined with an ankle injury. According to The Advocate‘s report of what went down, SZA “danced around and kicked up her heels” during what was described as an “exuberant” performance. With fifteen minutes remaining in her time, SZA abruptly ended the set without a goodbye or an explanation. UPROXX’s editor-in-chief Brett Michael Dykes was among the witnesses and relayed on Twitter that the “Love Galore” singer-songwriter had to be carried offstage due to injury.

SZA just went down during a show in NOLA. Looked like she turned her ankle or something. She had to be carried off the stage. Never seen anything like it. — Brett Michael (@thecajunboy) March 10, 2018

SZA offered up a bit of detail on what happened. Namely, she’s not a fan of her ankles at the moment.

“ummm my ankles r worthless lmao Sorry Buku!” she tweeted. “We was finna hit tha weekend n allat! promise I come back n do it right !!! Love u thank u for having me!! #NOLA”

There’s no word yet on how the ankle damage will impact SZA’s upcoming set of live appearances that include her triumphant return to Coachella and this summer’s star-studded Championship Tour where she shares the bill with Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul.