Getty Image

SZA headlined the III Point Music Festival in Miami on Saturday night. SZA sung many of her hits, but had a special performance in mind for the crowd when she covered the late 90’s pop hit “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer.

After SZA finished hitting the last note, she told the crowd why she chose to cover the song.

“That song just makes me happy as f**k and I really wish it was ’98 right now.”

Watch SZA perform her rendition of “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer.

III Points Music Festival is an annual music and arts festival set in Wynwood Arts District, Miami’s center for its thriving art scene. III Points features over 100 artists over a three-day weekend and music until 5 a.m. This year marked the six year of the festival. Along with SZA, A$AP Rocky, Erykah Badu, Tyler, the Creator, James Blake, and Toro Y Moi were just a few artists who graced III Point’s stage. The festival uplifted local artists as well. Curators in Miami booked stages of local, rising and experimental music.

SZA has been nominated for an Oscar for her song with Kendrick Lamar, “All The Stars.” The song is up for the Best Song after premiering in the critically acclaimed blockbuster Black Panther.