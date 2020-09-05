The wait for new music from SZA finally came to an end on Friday when the TDE singer returned with “Hit Different,” her first single in over three years. The track boasts an appearance from Ty Dolla Sign and was met with appreciation from her fans all over social media. As she continues to celebrate the new song, SZA took to Instagram to reveal that the song was recorded at DJ Khaled’s house. “I never told u but I recorded this song at your house while y’all was gone,” she said in the post. “Thank you so much king!!”

While speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, SZA said that her and The Neptunes, who produced the track, recorded the song at the legendary producer’s house while he attended the Super Bowl back in February. She also said she’s excited to share more material from her upcoming “body of work.”

“This body of work that I’ve been working on… everything sounds different,” she said. “But it all sounds like me. But I realized… as long as the essence of me is in it I’m not really stressed about continuity or making sense to anybody.”

