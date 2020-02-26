SZA And Justin Timberlake Finally Share Their Funky Collaboration, ‘The Other Side’

A collaboration between Justin Timberlake and SZA has been teased for months now. In August, SZA confirmed she was in the studio with Timberlake, and JT discussed their meet-up a couple months later. In November, it was confirmed that SZA would appear on the Timberlake-curated Trolls World Tour soundtrack, and in January, Timberlake drummed up anticipation for their collab by commenting on a SZA Instagram post.

Now, there’s no need to look forward to whatever the two have been working on, because it’s here: The pair have shared “The Other Side,” their joint contribution to the Trolls World Tour soundtrack. The funky track has disco and electro influences anchored by a strong bass line groove. It’s a song from a kids movie, yes, but let’s not forget that “Can’t Stop The Feeling!,” from the first Trolls movie, was a No. 1 hit for Timberlake.

SZA previously said of working with Timberlake, “We made a really cool song and I couldn’t believe it. He was like, ‘I wanna work with you’ and I was like, ‘Why?’ And he was like, ‘Shut up, let’s just make stuff.’ And we did and it was really great.”

Listen to “The Other Side” above.

Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out 03/30 via RCA. Pre-order it here.