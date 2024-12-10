SZA has always been of the beaten path. However, the “Saturn” singer’s love of nature and bug prosthetics might have unlocked another level of ungoverned freedom.

Today (December 9), SZA shared the official video teaser for her long-awaited Lana deluxe album. The clip posted to Instagram (viewable here) features a sultry snippet which fans hope makes the project’s final cut. Although the featured song is rather captivating, viewers found themselves distracted by something else on full display in the visual.

As SZA walks in the woodsy frame, she drops her pants to relieve herself. In the comment section, followers joked that SZA’s actions made perfect sense considering her deep desire to commune with nature. “She’s literally helping the plants grow,” wrote one user.

Others were simply grateful that the project seemed to have an official release date, as the upload’s captions read: “Clock starts now. Happy anniversary ‘SOS.'”

SZA’s journey to get the body of work onto streaming platforms has been met with a nightmare. From leaks to scraping it entirely, SZA fans don’t mind her humorous actions so long as the album is finally available to the public.

An official release date has not yet been shared. But last month during an appearance on Kai Cenat’s stream, SZA vowed to drop Lana “before the year is over,” which only leaves a few weeks.