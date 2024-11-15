SZA Glastonbury Festival 2024 (1024x437)
Getty Image
Music

SZA Is ‘So Mad’ She Underwent A BBL Surgery She ‘Didn’t Need,’ But Is ‘Grateful’ For The Procedure’s Results

Many celebrities will tell you that life in the public eye isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Grammy-winning singer SZA would certainly agree, especially considering fame might have amplified insecurities around her body.

Throughout the “Saturn” singer’s chart-topping sophomore album, SOS, SZA confirmed rumors that she underwent a BBL (Brazilian butt lift) procedure. After the confession, she often joked about her protruding backside. But during a recent sit-down with British Vogue, SZA’s happiness seemingly wore off.

“I’m so mad I did that sh*t,” she said. “I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid. But who gives a f*ck. You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need that sh*t. It doesn’t matter.”

Despite her remarks, SZA does not regret the cosmetic procedure unlike her previous breast implants. Instead, she’s beholden to it, saying: “My booty look nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural. But I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”

SZA’s declaration has left many supporters confused. But her double-mindedness has made her a prolific songwriter. So, there’s that.

