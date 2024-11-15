Many celebrities will tell you that life in the public eye isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Grammy-winning singer SZA would certainly agree, especially considering fame might have amplified insecurities around her body.

Throughout the “Saturn” singer’s chart-topping sophomore album, SOS, SZA confirmed rumors that she underwent a BBL (Brazilian butt lift) procedure. After the confession, she often joked about her protruding backside. But during a recent sit-down with British Vogue, SZA’s happiness seemingly wore off.

“I’m so mad I did that sh*t,” she said. “I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid. But who gives a f*ck. You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need that sh*t. It doesn’t matter.”

Despite her remarks, SZA does not regret the cosmetic procedure unlike her previous breast implants. Instead, she’s beholden to it, saying: “My booty look nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much… I don’t know, sometimes natural. But I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it.”

SZA’s declaration has left many supporters confused. But her double-mindedness has made her a prolific songwriter. So, there’s that.