Martin Scorsese is lining up his next (two) bangers and he already has a star in mind for one of them. The Killers of the Flower Moon director is aiming to tackle a Frank Sinatra biopic starring — Surprise! — Leonardo DiCaprio. We bet you didn’t see that one coming. What are the odds?

Scorsese will reportedly take on the Sinatra biopic after filming a new movie about Jesus starring Andrew Garfield, which actually, sounds pretty great, too. Damn, Marty, slow down.

However, Variety reports that even with Scorsese’s clout and Leo’s star power, the Frank Sinatra biopic could run into a significant snag with his estate, and then there’s Jennifer Lawrence‘s potential casting:

The legendary crooner’s daughter Tina Sinatra controls her father’s estate and hasn’t yet given her blessing to the film. But that hasn’t stopped Scorsese from putting together a killer cast that would see frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio playing the singer and Jennifer Lawrence portraying his second wife, actress Ava Gardner, sources say. It was Gardner who broke up Sinatra’s marriage with Nancy Barbato, Tina’s mother.

While Scorsese works out the rights issues with Sinatra’s estate, Variety reports that Apple “would love to stay in business” with the Killers of the Flower Moon director, but Sony is reportedly the “frontrunner” for the biopic.

(Via Variety)