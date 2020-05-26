SZA Wants To Share A 20-Track ‘Music Dump’ Of Unreleased Songs

SZA apparently has a bunch of music sitting on hard drives, and now she wants to unleash some of it: Yesterday, she took to Twitter to reveal that she wants to release a compilation of unreleased songs from the past few years.

She wrote, “So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone? Has anyone ever done it ? Asking for me.”

Somebody suggested SZA was describing an EP, to which she responded, “Nah an Ep is like 4-5 songs .. a music dump would be like 20 from over the.l Course of the last 6 years.” Somebody else thought she meant a mixtape, and SZA said, “A MIXTAPE!! .. doesn’t that have beats from like other artists songs on it tho? Like member when mixtapes were unofficial remixes .. 40 of em ? lmao.”

A follower suggested the nature of the “dump,” writing, “just a massive compilation of all the songs you’ve held back bc of ur perfectionism and u could call it perfectionism OMG THATS A CONCEPT.” SZA was on board, responding, “Oooooouuuuuuuuu it’s like even the sh*t that leaked ain’t the throw aways that’s the throw aways leftovers so I might as well.”

She then asked her fans about what unreleased songs they’d like to see included in this endeavor: “Okay dead ass THIS IS NOW A COLLECTIVE EFFORT EVERYONE IF U HAVE A SNIPPET IN MIND PLACE IT IN THIS THREAD I DONT REMEMBER ALL OF THEM SO GATHER WHAT U WANT AND ILL SEARCH THE HARDDRIVE TODAY.”

SZA also added, “Def tryna sell it for charity .. too many ppl hurting to make a dollar rn.”

So, in summary, fans could soon be getting a trove of previously unreleased SZA songs, with proceeds going to some sort of good cause. That would certainly be welcomed, since SZA’s debut and most recent album, Ctrl, dropped back in mid-2017.