T.I. And Tiny Challenge Their Sexual Assault Accusers To ‘Reveal Themselves Publicly’

T.I. and Tiny Harris, who were recently accused of sexual assault by a lawyer seeking criminal charges on behalf of a group of women who say the couple drugged them on separate occasions, fired back in a statement shared with Billboard after a new group of women made accusations via claims made in a statement to Page Six.

The three women joined the “dozens” of women currently employing Tyrone A. Blackburn as he urges authorities in multiple jurisdictions to pursue criminal charges against the couple. One of the women recounted a 2010 incident in Miami in which she says she was forced to swallow a pill, taken to a hotel in South Beach and forced to engage in sex with the couple, despite being unable to consent. The other two describe similar accounts of being drugged, with one claiming she was “sex trafficked in Nevada, California, and Florida.”

T.I. and Tiny previously denied the accusations, calling them a “shakedown” by Blackburn and blaming the slew of new allegations on one initial accuser, Sabrina Peterson, who they say they “have had difficulty with” for “well over a decade.” In response to the new spate of accusations, they doubled down, telling Billboard: “The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly. By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: Let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations.”