Earlier this week, the LAPD revealed that they are investigating claims made against T.I. and his wife Tiny which allege that the two drugged and sexually assaulted multiple individuals between 2005 and 2010. While some who are dealing with similar accusations would normally stay quiet and let their lawyer do the talking, T.I. has opted to deliver a piece of his own mind through his new track, “What It’s Come To.” The song takes aim at the sexual assault accusers and sees the rapper emphatically deny the claims against him.

“Go put yo face and reputation on it / These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it?” T.I. raps. “Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision … while I’m up against some lyin’ ass b*tches/Damn, this is what it’s come to.”

Allegations against the rapper and Tiny were first brought forth by The New York Times back in February. In it, the publication revealed lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn represented eleven women who said they were victims of the couple’s acts. Two additional women would eventually come forward with allegations against T.I. and Tiny, both of who were also represented by Blackburn. One of the victims claims T.I. drugged her drink and took her to a hotel where she was sexually assaulted despite refusing the couple’s advances.

You can give the song a listen for yourself in the video above.