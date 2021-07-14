T-Pain is certainly one of the most unique acts to come about in the last two decades. The singer used auto-tune in a way that no one had before, which helped him stand out in his early days, and by the late 2000s he was one of the most popular artists around. So when it comes to originally, T-Pain knows a thing or two. Perhaps that explains why he unleashed such a passionate rant towards the unoriginality he’s witnessed in the industry during a recent livestream on Twitch.

“Stop doing that!” he yelled while speaking about rising artists who copy others. “Do something else, you’re not original! Give me some original sh*t!” He continued, “Stop! Just f*cking do something else! God damn it! Do some different music! We have all the sh*t you’re doing. Lil Uzi Vert is already doing it. Lil Baby is already doing it. DaBaby is already doing it. It’s literally two n****s with Baby in their names that’s already doing all the music you want! Do something else! That’s it!”

The singer concluded his rant with one final request. “Stop sending me this bullsh*t!” he said. “And then get mad when I don’t like it. Jesus god-damn tap-dancing Christ!”

You can watch the full rant in the video above.

