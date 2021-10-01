After pushing through his Instagram DM debacle earlier this year, T-Pain got to work in fulfilling requests from artists to collaborate, all of which he missed out on over the past couple of years. Furthermore, the singer called on some acts to work with him, one of them being Kehlani. Earlier this year the two united for “I Like Dat” and it’s a record that’s grown to be one of the more popular releases from the past few months. The duo now looks to give it an extra boost by calling on rising rapper BIA to remix the song.

The remix to “I Like Dat” is BIA’s latest spotlight in 2021 and for this occasion, the Massachusetts-bred rapper shows out. The remix comes after she teamed up with G Herbo for “Besito,” a track that’s set to appear on the upcoming deluxe reissue of her debut project, For Certain, which she released last year. “I Like Dat” is not the only song that BIA has remixed this year. Back in July, she teamed up with Nicki Minaj for a fresh version of her viral hit song, “Whole Lotta Money.” The remix came equipped with new verses from the rappers, with both of them briefly rapping back and forth at one point.

You can vibe out to the new remix in the video above.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.