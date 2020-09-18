Rubi Rose is the people’s champ, racking up views in the millions for her racy videos over the past year. After breaking out with “Big Mouth” and doubling down with “Hit Yo Dance” and “Pretty MF,” she truly hit her groove over the summer, dropping the video for “He In His Feelings,” a ferociously feel-good power anthem for go-getters and heartbreakers. After appearing in Cardi B’s massive video for “WAP,” Rubi followed up today with a raunchy video of her own for her latest single, “Pogo” featuring Milwaukee hit maker K Camp.

With a bouncy, piano-driven beat produced by Musa, “Pogo” finds the Kentucky-born rapper once again brags about her desirability, sneering, “Rubi bouncin’ like a pogo, n**** / I’m not your ho, though, n**** / When you see me, I be solo, n*** / All that cuffing is a no-no, n****.” In the video, Rubi and her girl gang descend on a house in a seemingly quiet neighborhood, kicking in the door, taking over, and throwing a raucous house party complete with lowriders parked on the lawn (a theme shared with Flo Milli’s “Send The Addy/May I” video which also dropped today).

With her stock rising and fans clamoring for a full project from the velvet-voiced newcomer, it’s only a matter of time until Rubi makes good on her high-profile co-signs as a rap radio/playlist permanent fixture.

Watch Rubi Rose’s “Pogo” video above.