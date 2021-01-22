After a month worth of delays, Keyshia Cole and Ashanti finally had their long-awaited Verzuz battle on Thursday night. The singers brought out their vocals as they traversed through 20 of the best songs from their respective catalogs. While the night was filled with memorable moments that included Cole showing up more than an hour late to the battle as well as the odd sponsorship combination from Ciroc and Doritos, one of the best moments of the Verzuz matchup came when O.T. Genasis made a surprise appearance on the livestream to an exuberant performance of “Love” with Cole.

You may recall that in 2019 Genasis shared a comedic “Cuz” remix of Cole’s classic 2006 track. While many fans enjoyed the new take with the rapper’s poor high notes, the R&B singer herself was not a fan of it. During a 2019 episode on her talk show, One On One With Keyshia Cole, she expressed her distaste with the remix. “I would like my classics to be left alone,” she said at one point. “How I’m going to get paid, you know what I’m sayin’, if you making new lyrics and you ain’t sent me out a check or anything like that?” Afterward, the two sent a few more jabs in each other’s direction but now it seems like all is well between them both.

You can watch their duet above.

