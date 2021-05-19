Lately, it seems like all the rappers I grew up with, the ones conservative commentators railed against daily (a la Cardi B now), have been remodeled into family-friendly brands. Snoop Dogg has a cooking show with Martha Stewart, T-Pain is releasing a book of drink recipes, and Ludacris is learning to cook on television and fly planes. Today’s circumstances are a far cry from the days when Bill O’Reilly called for a boycott of Pepsi over Luda’s endorsement deal. Another hip-hop figure who revamped his public image is Lil Jon, who’ll now be giving homeowners his unconventional renovation ideas for HGTV.

<New Show> GRAMMY Award winner, Lil Jon, reveals his passion for renovation in "Lil Jon Wants To Do What?" Follow Lil Jon & expert designer/builder Anitra Mecadon (Mega Dens), as they win over home DIYers with a not-so-typical vision for their renovations. Coming this summer! pic.twitter.com/HcUJ0xOD0r — HGTV (@hgtv) May 18, 2021

Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is the show’s title and it’ll co-star Mega Dens host, interior designer Anitra Mecadon. The show is currently shooting in the Atlanta area — naturally — and according to a statement, will feature “ideas ranging from removing a ceiling to expand the height of the living room to accommodate huge new windows to gutting the basement to add a fully decked-out speakeasy for entertaining, Lil Jon and Anitra push homeowners out of their comfort zones with ingenious renovations and ideas that are sure to inspire daring and dramatic transformations.”

If the show sounds like a bonkers idea, just imagine being in high school when this man was screaming “Don’t start sh*t, won’t be no sh*t” out of car sound systems. Now, they’re letting him redecorate peoples’ houses. America, amirite?

Jon’s quote from the press release gives a hint of what’s to come when the show airs this summer. “I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down,” he proclaims. “When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter.”