This week’s episode of UPROXX Sessions features Young Thug affiliate T-Shyne, performing his song “That Go!” which appears on the YSL Records compilation Slime Language 2. While the song’s usual guests Thug and Meek Mill couldn’t appear, T-Shyne shows he can hold his own with an energetic performance that brings the song to vivid life.

As a member of YSL Records, T-Shyne’s gotten his fair share of attention as one of the label’s longest-tenured members, joining in 2016. As one of the few non-Atlanta artists on the label, he stands out from the pack but has a built-in multi-regional appeal thanks to his New York upbringing combining with his Southern exposure. While he hasn’t released a solo project since 2018, the increased buzz from his standout moment on the compilation could very well lead to increased interest in another one sometime soon.

Watch T-Shyne’s “That Go!” performance above.

