Trigger Warning: Description of rape.

Migos have had their fair share of legal troubles over the years, but one member has stayed under the radar since the trio first blew up in 2013 with “Versace.” That may change with the report that group member Takeoff has been accused of raping a woman at a Hollywood party in June. The woman is now suing Takeoff for sexual battery, according to TMZ, as well as assault and emotional distress.

The woman, who filed the lawsuit anonymously as Jane Doe, says that Takeoff made passes at her during the party, offering her weed and staring at her, making her uncomfortable. Jane Doe claims that she went upstairs with the man who invited her to the party, crossing paths with Takeoff on the steps. The men got into an argument, so Jane Doe went to the man’s bedroom to wait out the discussion. However, Takeoff entered the room and made physical advances, including touching her on the buttocks. She says that she refused him but he pushed her over and raped her, leaving the room afterward.

Jane Doe says that she went to a nearby hospital the same day, where hospital staff observed physical evidence of forced sex and notified LAPD. TMZ has reached out to Takeoff for comment.