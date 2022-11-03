Quavo’s Assistant Was Reportedly Also Shot Alongside Takeoff

On Tuesday morning, hip-hop fans woke to some bad news; Atlanta rapper Takeoff of rap trio Migos had been shot to death in Houston at just 28 years old. Tributes have been pouring in ever since as everyone from Drake to James Corden shares their fond memories of the self-styled spaceman and his label and closest friends and collaborators have warned fans not to share a graphic video of the shooting. Today, more details about the shooting emerged, including the identity of another victim: fellow Migos member Quavo’s assistant, 23-year-old Joshua “Wash” Washington.

According to TMZ, Washington was one of two other people hit by gunfire and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, his injuries are described as non-life-threatening, so thank goodness for small favors. Meanwhile, police have yet to publicly identify a suspect in the shooting, although a man in one video from the incident can be seen holding a gun and authorities have identified him as a person of interest.

Sadly, Takeoff was in the middle of a promoting a new album he’d released with Quavo as the two Migos seemed to be having some sort of dispute with the trio’s third member, Offset. Offset paid homage to his late partner-in-rhyme by changing his Instagram profile photo to one of Takeoff, but so far, neither remaining Migo has made a public statement.