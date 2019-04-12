Neil Krug

Tame Impala were the musical guests on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live, but there was just one problem: Music guests usually perform two songs, but Kevin Parker had only released one new track at that point. There’s an easy fix for that, though: Parker and company just performed a previously unreleased song, “Borderline.” Now the band has gone ahead and shared the studio version of the track as a single.

The funky, disco-infused single picks up where “Patience” left off. Right away, it’s clear that the song is a head-bobber, and that it continues to stray away from the guitar-based psychedelic rock that Tame Impala was initially known for.

Tame Impala are headlining Coachella this weekend, and that could actually mean that a new Tame Impala album is imminent. Last year, Parker said, “I love playing Currents songs, I love playing Lonerism songs, but I think I’m ready to play some other songs live.” He added, “I like that the first time people hear it is the kind of the recorded glory… like the premeditated thing that I’ve spent two years on, rather than being half drunk bashing it out on stage, hitting clanger notes.”

Listen to “Borderline” above.