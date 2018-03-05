Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For a rock project, Tame Impala has long had a surprising interest in the world of dance music. From purely an artistic standpoint, Kevin Parker works more like a producer than a bandleader, often composing by himself to warp sounds that draw from the electronic music world, making guitars sound like synths and looping drums in a hypnotic manner. Perhaps the band’s finest achievement, “Let It Happen,” finds the music rising and receding in dancefloor-ready swells. And since his last promo cycle for Tame, Parker has taken to performing as a DJ duo with Mark Ronson.

For his latest genre-hopping endeavor, Tame Impala has popped up on the latest Zhu single. The song has been teased for the past few weeks and emerges today as a feathery slice of vitality that leaves Parker’s rock roots in the rearview mirror. The track’s hook, the repeated “let me live my life,” comes out so fast that Parker nearly stumbles on the words. Still, its sentiment seems like a preemptive retort to any potential critics. Whether it is making music with Lady Gaga, his long-rumored collaboration with SZA, or this Zhu track, Kevin Parker is following many interests. Fans are best off buckling up and enjoying the ride.

Check out Tame Impala’s new collaborative single with Zhu, “My Life,” above, and look for Tame Impala to return with some scattered tour dates this year, including a headlining appearance at Pitchfork Music Festival.