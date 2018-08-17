Dara Munnis

Tash Sultana’s debut album Flow State is already beginning to pick up accolades, and it won’t even be released for another couple of weeks. The Australian wunderkind is a multi-instrumentalist who puts the phrase itself to shame — over the course of this latest track, “Free Mind” the musician plays several different instruments including saxophone, pan flute, grand piano and guitar. This song is the follow up to another early single, “Harvest Moon,” and Sultana also shared a track called “Salvation” off the record.

Sultana explained that this new single took some time to complete, and is an amalgamation of several different songs all written around the same time.

“‘Free Mind’ was a song written over a couple of years,” Sultana explained. “It was pretty much three different songs that I couldn’t figure out how to put together until one day when I was in the studio it kind of just fell into place. I don’t usually write songs that are 3 minutes and 30 seconds because I find that super challenging, but I feel like I have said what I needed to say. ‘When will my mind be free from all the chains that hold me down?'”

Check out the song and the full tracklist for Flow State below.

1. “Seed (Intro)”

2. “Big Smoke”

3. “Cigarettes”

4. “Murder To The Mind”

5. “Seven”

6. “Salvation”

7. “Pink Moon”

8. “Mellow Marmalade”

9. “Harvest Love”

10. “Mystik”

11. “Free Mind”

12. “Blackbird”

13. “Outro”

Flow State is out 8/31 via Lonely Lands Records/Mom + Pop Records. Pre-order it here.