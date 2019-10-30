Tayla Parx’s come-up is thanks in large part to her skills as a songwriter, but now the Texas musician is out to prove herself as a performer, too. She released her debut album, We Need To Talk, earlier this year, and now she has shared two exclusive performances of songs from the album, which are part of the Honda Stage performance series.

In the videos above and below, Parx delivers acoustic performances of two standouts from We Need To Talk: “I Want You” and “Read Your Mind” (which features Duckwrth). She proves herself to be a vocalist capable of shining in moments both intimate and epic, even without the production safety nets that pop and R&B can often provide.

Parx also explains the meanings of the songs in the videos, and she says “I Want You” is about “a time where I was like, ‘You know what? I’m not ready to be tied down, and I don’t like love. I’m young and I’m single, and I deserve to have fun, whatever! As long as I’m being honest and as long as what we’re happy doing whatever we do, we can keep doing it.'” Meanwhile, she also explained, “‘Read Your Mind’ is about not wanting to be the person to pressure a relationship. ‘Uh, so what are we, you know?’ Nobody wants to be that person! I had to realize it’s going to be really scary because I could get an answer that I don’t want to hear. But, you know what? Whatever the answer is, I just need to know.”

Watch Parx perform “I Want You” above and “Read Your Mind” below. Also, revisit her previous Honda Stage performance of “Me Vs. Us” here.

We Need To Talk is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

Tayla Parx is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.