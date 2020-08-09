Taylor Swift’s eighth album Folklore came as a big surprise to her fans, arriving with just 24 hour’s notice and less than a year after her Lover album. Despite the short notice, the album set records and quickly reached a number of milestones in its first week. Selling a million copies worldwide within the first day, Folklore would give Swift her seventh No. 1 album, tying her with Janet Jackson for the third-most no. 1 albums. Sure enough, in its second week, Folklore held onto the top slot.

Swift’s latest added another 135,000 equivalent album units, 102,000 of it are streaming equivalent album units, and 30,000 pure album sales. Right behind Folklore is Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, which jumped two spots to come in at No. 2, with 97,000 equivalent album units. Dropping down a spot from last week is Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, Legends Never Die, which clocks in at No. 3 with 88,000 units sold. Rounding out the top five is the original Broadway cast recording of Hamilton: An American Musical at No. 4 and Lil Baby’s My Turn at No. 5.

Newcomers in the bottom half of the top-10 include DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby album, which comes in at No. 6 thanks to its deluxe re-issue, and Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift, which also received a deluxe re-issue. (Surely her new film, Black Is King, available on Disney+, drew even more people to the album.)

