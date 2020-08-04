The deluxe version of DaBaby’s Blame It On Baby is here, and with it comes new tracks featuring the likes of Gunna, Stunna 4 Vegas, and Young Thug. The latter song is “Blind,” a guitar-driven, sing-song ode to the North Carolina’s seeming overnight success on which he sings a bit like his guest before Thugger completely takes over the back half of the song with his strangled cat crooning. It’s an easygoing track that shows DaBaby’s growing versatility as a rapper, slowing way down from his usual breakneck, Indy 500 pace.

Another highlight is the previously-released single “No Dribble,” on which DaBaby trades verses with his North Carolina protege Stunna 4 Vegas in a much more typically high-energy outing for the chatterbox rappers. Gunna appears on the 9th new track, “TLC,” a bouncy, almost pop-esque production from Starboy & DJ K.i.D, which really stretches the sonic palette Gunna is used to working with. DaBaby also switches up his flow a bit on “Trouble,” adding a little more melody to his punishingly rhythmic delivery.

The ten new songs bring the total to 24, making for a near hour-long listen that also includes the BLM remix of “Rockstar,” DaBaby’s No. 1 single with Roddy Ricch. While the deluxe album trend receives mixed reviews from fans and critics online, Blame It On Baby adds another worthy work to the growing canon of redux albums that have become the industry standard for the foreseeable future.

Listen to “Blind” with Young Thug above.

Blame It On Baby (Deluxe) is out now via Interscope Records. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.