Since wrapping her Reputation tour, Taylor Swift has kept busy. The singer-songwriter has been especially active on social media and curating a romantic, butterfly-themed aesthetic, sparking rumors that she might be gearing up to promote a new album. Just this week, Swift made a generous donation to an organization fighting against discriminatory bills making their way through Tennessee legislation. Swift has added to her recent tour of good deeds with another kind gesture.

A Swift superfan revealed on Twitter recently that the singer sent her flowers and a handwritten note after hearing that the young fan had been involved in a horrific car crash. According to her tweets, the fan is on her way to recovery, but Swift sent some words of encouragement to keep her strong as she heals.

i finally stopped crying long enough to post that taylor swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note… im still in complete utter shock. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 thank you so much. i love you endlessly, you have NO IDEA how much this meant to me.😭💞 see u on tour bb pic.twitter.com/Y1ba5m6BPp — lindsay is fearless🦋💞 (@_lindslayyyyy) April 9, 2019

“Hi buddy, I’m so sorry to hear about the accident,” Swift wrote in the note attached to the flower delivery. “My heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this. I hope these flowers brighten your day. You’re gonna rock that neck brace and soon we’ll all be bopping at shows together again.”

Swift has faced some criticism in light of her donation to the Tennessee advocacy group — some detractors think that publicizing charitable donations make them less charitable, and good deeds are not good deeds if PR is involved. But in that case and this one, Swift and her team were not the ones who announced her actions. Swift sent the flowers and note quietly, and you can’t really blame the recovering fan for sharing her excitement over Swift’s message.

