TDE’s Top Dawg Pays The Rent For 311 Senior Citizens In LA

Top Dawg Entertainment is the rare rap brand that is as closely connected with its origins as it is with the success of its respective pieces — pieces like Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, SZA, and more. The label holds an annual charity concert in Watts, the hometown of TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and rapper Jay Rock, giving away toys for the community’s kids while allowing residents the opportunity to see the sort of live show they might not ordinarily get the opportunity to.

During the ongoing coronavirus crisis, though, Top Dawg — the man and the label — stepped up big, announcing today that Tiffith has committed to covering a month’s rent for seniors residing in the city’s various housing projects, including Imperial Courts, Jordan Downs, and Nickerson Gardens, where Tiffith grew up. The donation totals around $86,000 and covers 311 units, ensuring that one of the most vulnerable groups in an already vulnerable area can stay safely at home.

Top Dawg Entertainment has also been holding a fan appreciation week, releasing a collection of new tracks since Monday, including the long-awaited returns of both Ab-Soul (with his “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle“) and Isaiah Rashad (with “Why Worry“), as well as tracks from Zacari (a cover of “This Woman’s Work“) and today’s releases from SiR (“Rapper Weed” featuring Boogie) and Kembe X, who is managed by TDE’s Moosa (“Off The Leash“).