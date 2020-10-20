The wait continues for Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming fifth album, but according to Top Dawg Entertainment’s president, it won’t last much longer. On Tuesday, Punch took to Twitter to ask fans how they were doing. One cut to the chase, simply asking, “when’s Kendrick dropping?” In response, Punch gave an optimistic answer: “pretty soon.” Another chimed in, asking, “As in……. this year soon????” Punch wasn’t willing to put an exact date on it, saying only, “soon soon.” A third entered the conversation to push for a more specific date asking, “As in .mOnDaY soon or soon soon?” But Punch held his ground, writing only, “Leaning towards soon soon.”

TDE Label President Punch says that Kendrick Lamar is dropping his album “SOON SOON” pic.twitter.com/J5Aezy9No5 — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) October 20, 2020

The interaction occurred after Kendrick, in a recent interview alongside Baby Keem for i-D, revealed why fans have to wait “so long” between albums. After Keem said his Die For My B*tch mixtape offered him the chance to experiment with new sounds and “open up the lane to grow in confidence,” Kendrick said, “That’s what will take me so long to do albums. I spend the whole year just thinking about how I’m gonna execute a new sound, I can’t do the same thing over and over.” He added, “I need something to get me excited. I see you get frustrated sometimes because you want some new sh*t.”

Kendrick was also seen in Los Angeles earlier this year reportedly shooting a music video, presumably for one of his news songs.