After a pair of quiet years, fans of Top Dawg Entertainment and their artists are hoping that the label’s activity will much higher in 2021. While a number of their artists, such as Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, SZA, and Isaiah Rashad, are rumored to have an album dropping at some point this year, TDE’s Punch confirmed one thing his artists most likely won’t participate in.

Nah. Nope. We not doing this @KarenCivil. Why I’m not on the new show with you and @IamMinglee? https://t.co/x0yg9Lt9Nm — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) January 22, 2021

After rumors of a possible Verzuz battle with Schoolboy Q began to surface, with fans naming Vince Staples, A$AP Rocky, and others as potential opponents, Punch denied the battle would happen during an interaction with marketing strategist Karen Civil. She mentioned Punch on Twitter and said, “Chile… they out here saying ScHoolboy about to do a Verzuz… We know ya’ll don’t allow phones in the studio… lol,” referencing TDE’s famous studio rules. Punch denied the rumors saying, “Nah. Nope. We not doing this @KarenCivil.”

Now you know your always invited! Can we play that new Kendrick you played me?! 🔥🔥 — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) January 22, 2021

Further into their conversation, Punch inquired about Civil’s new Girl I Guess podcast with model and close friend Ming Lee Simmons and why he had not been invited yet. It was here that the duo began to tease new music from Kendrick Lamar. “Now you know your always invited! Can we play that new Kendrick you played me?!” Civil asked, to which Punch responded, “YES! Soon.”

The interaction between Civil and Punch came after Ab-Soul confirmed that both his and Lamar’s albums were “on the way.”